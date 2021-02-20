Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $9,635.45 and $63.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.67 or 0.01236693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.00422469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00030366 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003380 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006109 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.