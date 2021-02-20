Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Down 9.4%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares fell 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. 51,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,350,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

