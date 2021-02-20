Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Lessened by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for about 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $42,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

