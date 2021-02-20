Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

LNT stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 1,899,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,223. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

