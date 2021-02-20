Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $904.78

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 904.78 ($11.82) and traded as high as GBX 918.05 ($11.99). Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) shares last traded at GBX 916 ($11.97), with a volume of 334,282 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 905 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 861.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

In other Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 59 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 918 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £541.62 ($707.63).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

