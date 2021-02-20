ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.70-4.00 for the period. ALLETE also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

Shares of ALE opened at $64.58 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

