ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE ALE opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.