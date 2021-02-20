Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $42,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $609.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.79. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $826.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

