Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alico will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 92,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,750 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alico by 320.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alico by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

