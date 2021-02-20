Algorand Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $712.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00251553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.61 or 0.02867333 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00043019 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,794,178,411 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

