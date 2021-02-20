Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $316,017.19 and approximately $149.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.73 or 0.00528858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00067304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00067694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00082232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.18 or 0.00421304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

