Ajo LP Purchases New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.98.

FANG stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

