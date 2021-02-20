Ajo LP Acquires 227 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ajo LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 338.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 93.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $279.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average is $241.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

