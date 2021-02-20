Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

AIRG stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 160,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,581. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $262.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Airgain alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.