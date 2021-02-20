Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €137.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €137.00 ($161.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.54 ($120.63).

AIR stock opened at €91.77 ($107.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.17. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

