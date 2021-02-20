Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.54 ($120.63).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €91.77 ($107.96) on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.17.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.