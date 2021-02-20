Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Air T has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 22,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,473.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $26,142.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,376 shares of company stock worth $810,662 over the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

