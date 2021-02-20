Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Shares Up 3.6%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 5,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AICAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Air China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air China from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

