Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.64.

Shares of AC opened at C$24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$45.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

