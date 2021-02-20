Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

