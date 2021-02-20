Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

