AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Spire by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cfra cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

SR opened at $67.67 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.