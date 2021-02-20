AGF Investments LLC Trims Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $35.02 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

