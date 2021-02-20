AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,692 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Waste Management by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.