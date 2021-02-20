AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 28,814 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

