AGF Investments LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

