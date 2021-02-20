AGF Investments Inc. Sells 9,209 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

NYSE ES opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.