AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,817 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.