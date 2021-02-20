AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

DUK stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

