AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 412.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $5,249,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $2,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIBN opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

