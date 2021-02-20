AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFTM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. AfterMaster shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 263,885 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM)

AfterMaster, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device.

