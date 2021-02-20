Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $2,132,176.20 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3,263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

