Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,061. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

