Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 84,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $10,015,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.