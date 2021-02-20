Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 9.1%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price was up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 56,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 456,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

