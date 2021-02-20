Adyen’s (ADYEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADYEN. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

