Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.40.

WMS stock opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,714,295. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

