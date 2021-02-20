adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €338.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) target price on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €277.30 ($326.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €284.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €276.33. adidas has a 1-year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1-year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.84.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

