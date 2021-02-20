ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,447 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $116.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

