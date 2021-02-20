ACT Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 397,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,987,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 24.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,685 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

