Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.92

Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.92 ($31.67) and traded as high as €32.16 ($37.84). Accor SA (AC.PA) shares last traded at €31.04 ($36.52), with a volume of 1,049,949 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.96.

About Accor SA (AC.PA) (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

