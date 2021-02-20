Accolade, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Accolade in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ACCD opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after buying an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after buying an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

