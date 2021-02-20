ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $786.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,170 shares of company stock worth $2,166,191 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.