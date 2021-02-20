AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Price Down 11.7%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.91. 1,210,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,517,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.82.
AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
