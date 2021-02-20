Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)’s share price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 112,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 116,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 592,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter.

