Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) (LON:AAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.00

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) (LON:AAS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 11160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,247.50 ($16.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £387.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,083.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) Company Profile (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

