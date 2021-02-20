Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.75 Per Share

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AEMC stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 745 ($9.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,778. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 722.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 634.77. The company has a market capitalization of £342.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.09. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.05 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

In other Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment news, insider John Hawkins bought 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

