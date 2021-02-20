Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

