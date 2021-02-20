A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,275 shares of company stock worth $173,697 in the last 90 days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in A10 Networks by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 102,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

