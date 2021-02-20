A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,653. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.